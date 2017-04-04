Real Madrid keen to poach £20.6M-rated teenage defender from La Liga counterparts in the summer transfer window

Real Madrid are set to poach defender Theo Hernandez from bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to Marca.

Hernandez is a product of Atletico’s academy, and has been given an opportunity to impress in a loan stint with Spanish counterparts Alaves. During his time at the Mendizorrotza, he has showcased his defensive abilities, and his good performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed in Spain.

Marca report that Atletico’s local rivals Real Madrid are keen to secure Hernandez’s services during the summer transfer window. The Spanish outlet believe that the Frenchman’s release clause stands at £20.6million, a price that Los Blancos are prepared to pay in order to sign him.

At the tender age of 19-years-old, it seems unlikely that Hernandez would be establishing himself as a starter at the Bernabeu anytime soon. He would, however, be a shrewd signing for the La Liga giant’s future.