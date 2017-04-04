Real Madrid stalwart to reject advances from Chinese Super League to sign for Manchester City or PSG

Real Madrid defender Pepe will reject advances from the Chinese Super League to remain in Europe next campaign, according to Marca.

Pepe needs little introduction, since moving to the Bernabeu he has established himself as one of the best defenders anywhere in Europe. He has also tasted plenty of success during his nine years in Madrid, having lifted eleven major trophies during his 327 appearances for the La Liga giants.

However, as Marca report, his contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, and it appears unlikely that he will put pen-to-paper on an extension. Marca report that he previously had a £10.3million-a-year offer on the table from Hebei Fortune, who are managed by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini. Pepe, however, appears keen to remain in European football.

Marca report that Man City and PSG are also interested in securing the Portuguese veteran’s services. It remains to be seen which European heavyweight he would be interested in signing for.