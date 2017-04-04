Tottenham receive transfer boost as top target to reject £100k-a-week contract offer

Tottenham target Wilfried Zaha is reportedly eager to move on from Crystal Palace this summer and will turn down their offer of a new lucrative contract.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for most of this season, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

In turn, it has attracted the attention of rival clubs, particularly Tottenham who are long-time admirers of the Ivorian international, as per The Sun.

The report goes on to add that Eagles chairman Steve Parish had been keen to make the winger one of the top earners at Selhurst park with a new £100,000-a-week contract in order to see his commit his future. However, it’s added that he is adamant about moving to a bigger club at the end of the season and will rebuff their advances.

After scoring a stunning goal on international duty during the recent break, he was instrumental in his side’s shock 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, and so it would have been seen as another reason as to why Tottenham are so keen.

Mauricio Pochettino will be keen on bolstering his attacking options this summer as he looks for more regular sources for goals beyond Harry Kane, and Zaha will certainly add a new dynamic to the team while offering competition for the likes of Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son.

However, Palace will naturally play hard ball over the transfer as Sam Allardyce won’t want to lose a player who is currently playing a pivotal role in their bid to escape an end-of-the-season relegation dogfight.