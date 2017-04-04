(Video) Charlie Adam etches his name into the footballing hall of fame by giving a free-kick away for handball while taking a corner

Charlie Adam may well have just taken the worst corner of all-time for Stoke City.

His side are in dire need of an equaliser as they trail Burnley 1-0, after George Boyd fired the home side in front.

Historically, set-pieces have provided a great opportunity for Stoke to find the back of the net, and thus the delivery needs to be spot on. It doesn’t appear as though Adam has fully grasped that. Somehow, he managed to give away a free-kick for handball while (attempting) taking the corner.