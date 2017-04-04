(Video) Fernando Torres rolls back the years by missing not one, but two absolute sitters with the goal at his mercy

Fernando Torres is up to his old tricks at Atletico Madrid.

After establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the world during his time at Liverpool, he fast became one of the worst after moving to Premier League counterparts Chelsea. THAT miss against Manchester United will live long in the memory, and in many ways epitomises his time at Stamford Bridge.

Since returning to boyhood side Atletico, he has shown glimpses of his former self, but has failed to scale the dizzy heights he was once able to. It doesn’t appear as though much has changed for Torres, as he missed not one, but two sitters this evening. Oh dear.