(Video) Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires home from the penalty spot late on to save Manchester United’s blushes against Everton

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescued a point for Manchester United late on against Everton from the penalty spot.

United trailed after Phil Jagielka found the back of the net in the first half. Jagielka flicked the ball through David de Gea’s open legs with his heel to give Everton the advantage at Old Trafford.

It appeared as though the Toffees would be taking all three points back to Merseyside, but United were awarded a 94th minute penalty after Ashley Williams’ saved Luke Shaw’s goal-bound effort with his hand.

Talisman Ibrahimovic stepped up to the mark, and as he has done continually throughout this campaign, saved his side from major embarrassment.