M’Baye Niang has fired Watford ahead against West Brom with an absolutely stunning finish.

Niang joined Watford on loan in the January transfer window from Serie A giants AC Milan, for whom he made 77 appearances and found the back of the net on 12 occasions.

The Frenchman netted his first goal for Watford in a 2-1 victory over Burnley in February, and has just doubled his account for the Hornets, finding the back of the net with a pin-point, curling finish.



M’Baye Niang Fantastic Goal vs West Brom (1-0) by wittyfu