(Video) Proof to dismiss question marks over Alexis Sanchez’s attitude at Arsenal

A lot has been said about Alexis Sanchez’s attitude in recent weeks, with the Arsenal man coming under fire from pundits for his negative body language.

Whether it’s cutting a frustrated figure on the pitch or on the bench, seemingly caught smirking on the bench during the heavy defeat to Bayern Munich or being an easily irritated figure in general, it’s been a testing time for the Chilean international.

Results and Arsenal’s fall down the table will of course have played a major part in that frustration, and with his contract expiring next summer, there is a great deal of concern amongst supporters as to whether or not he’ll still commit his future to the Gunners.

For those looking for a more positive example of his attitude and behaviour, look no further. Here he is imploring his teammates to come and celebrate together after Skhodran Mustafi helped Arsenal find an equaliser for the second time in their clash with Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal face a real fight now to qualify for the Champions League and to deal with protests from angry supporters at the same time. However, a bit more of this team ethic will go a long way to keeping them on track to reach their objectives…