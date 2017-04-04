West Haam transfer news: Hammers begin talks to sign Man City stalwart who has made 224 Premier League appearances

West Ham have began talks to sign Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta when his contract expires in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Zabaleta has been an excellent servant to Man City. The Argentine has made 327 appearances for the Premier League giants, establishing himself as a cornerstone in the side during the most successful period in the club’s history. He has been a part of the winning of six major trophies during his time at the Etihad, including two title triumphs.

However, as the Daily Mail report, his contract with City comes to an end in the summer and it appears unlikely that he will be putting pen-to-paper on an extension with the Manchester outfit.

The Daily Mail believe that West Ham are waiting in the wings to offer Zabaleta a Premier League lifeline when his City deal expires, and the Hammers have already began talks to sign him in the summer.