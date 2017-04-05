Manchester United utility man could return to former side after struggling for game time under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship

Ajax are considering re-signing Manchester United utility man Daley Blind in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Blind was signed by Man United in the summer of 2014, soon after compatriot Louis Van Gaal took the reins at Old Trafford. Blind was used frequently by Van Gaal for the Dutch national team, and impressed throughout the World Cup in 2014, where Netherlands reached the semi-finals.

However, despite initially establishing himself as an important member of United’s squad, his significance has diminished since Jose Mourinho has been in charge and could subsequently seek the exit door in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, former side Ajax could be waiting in the wings to re-sign him. It remains to be seen how much United will demand in exchange for the Dutchman. The Sun believe that Blind cost them £14million three years ago, it seems likely that they will look to recoup the majority of that fee.