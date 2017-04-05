Antonio Conte disagrees with Chelsea over summer recruitment plans

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and his club bosses have different opinions about who to recruit as his no.2 this summer.

With Steve Holland leaving Stamford Bridge to join Gareth Southgate’s England staff on a full-time basis, Chelsea will need to appoint a new assistant manager for Conte.

According to an exclusive report by The Times, Conte has asked for a fellow Italian to be given the job, but Chelsea chiefs want a Brit.

Holland served under Southgate as England U21 assistant manager prior to the former Aston Villa captain’s promotion to the senior side.

His work with England was part-time as he has also been on Chelsea’s books since 2011, mainly as assistant manager, although he also took caretaker charge of the first team briefly in 2015.

Holland technically is one of Chelsea’s most successful managers of all time, using the Tim Sherwood method at least.

That’s because he boasts a 100% win percentage, having led Chelsea to victory in his one and only match in charge, beating Sunderland 3-1.