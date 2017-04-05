Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City player ratings: Eden Hazard gets a 9 as the Blues regain their grip on the title

Chelsea maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League by defeating Manchester City 2-1.

Chelsea took the lead through Eden Hazard. Hazard has arguably been the player of the season so far, and just as we approach the period of voting for the end of season awards, he stamped his authority on his side’s biggest game of the season. The Begian’s fired towards goal on the half-volley and his effort skimmed off the head of Vincent Kompany. The slight change in direction left Willy Cabellero unable to keep it out, and the Premier League leaders were ahead. You can see that goal here.

Thibaut Courtois then gifted Man City a lifeline back into the game. Courtois’ shocking clearance only reached as far as City star David Silva. Silva ran down the touchline and fired towards goal. His thumping effort cannoned off Courtois and into the path of Aguero, who in true Aguero fashion, found the back of the net. If you missed Aguero’s equaliser, click here.

The home side were awarded a penalty when Fernandinho brought down Pedro in the box. Hazard, who had missed two of his previous five penalties, stepped up to the mark. His effort was saved by Cabellero, but the Argentine was only able to parry the ball back towards Hazard, and he stroked the ball home to restore his side’s lead. Click here to see Hazard’s second goal of the game.

Chelsea player ratings: Courtois 4, Zouma 5, David Luiz 6, Cahill 7, Azpilicueta 6, Fabregas 7, Kante 6, Alonso 5, Pedro 6, Hazard 9, Diego Costa 3. (Subs: Matic 5, Willian 6, Loftus-Cheek 6)

Manchester City player ratings: Caballero 5, Navas 3, Stones 5, Kompany 7, Clichy 6, Delph 6, Fernandinho 6, De Bruyne 7, Silva 6, Sane 5, Aguero 6. (Subs: Sterling 6, Nolito 5)