Chelsea star could miss clashes with Man United and Tottenham if punished for alleged violent conduct offence

Diego Costa could face retrospective action after appearing to kick out at Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, report The Sun.

Costa has been in fine form for Chelsea so far this campaign, and has been instrumental in the Blues’ title challenge. The Spanish international has found the back of the net 17 times in the Premier League this term and needs just four goals in his side’s remaining eight games to record his best ever tally in England’s top tier.

However, those eight games could be reduced due if The Sun are to be believed. They report that Costa was caught on camera kicking out at Man City star Kompany during his side’s 2-1 victory over their title rivals on Wednesday evening.

If Costa is charged with violent conduct, and subsequently handed the standard three-match ban for the offence, he would miss the following fixtures: Bournemouth (A), Manchester United (A), Tottenham (N).

What a blow that would be for Chelsea.