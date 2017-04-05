Manchester United and Chelsea told to open their chequebooks as Serie A giants demand £42.7M for star winger

Inter Milan have informed Chelsea and Manchester United that winger Ivan Perisic will not come cheap, according to Calciomercato.

Perisic is widely considered one of the best, and certainly most entertaining, wide players anywhere in Italy. His lightening pace, mazy dribbling skills and consistent end product make him a real handful for opposing defenders.

His good performances for Serie A giants Inter appear to have placed him on the radar of two of the Premier League’s biggest sides. Calciomercato report that Chelsea and Man United are both interested in securing his services in the summer transfer window – he will not, however, come cheap.

Calciomercato believe that Inter will demand an eye-watering £42.7million in exchange for Perisic’s services. That fee would likely not be a problem for Chelsea or United, who both have serious financial power at their disposal. It remains to be seen whether that is anywhere near their valuation of the Croatian, however.