Inter Milan plot move for £43.1M-rated Benfica striker who made three appearances during brief stint at Fulham

Inter Milan are interested in signing Benfica, and former Fulham, striker Kostas Mitroglou, report Calciomercato.

Mitroglou signed for Fulham in the winter of 2014 on the back of a 19-goal season for Greek outfit Atromitos. However, he was unable to replicate that sort of form at Craven Cottage. He only ever made three appearances for the West London side, and failed to find the back of the net in any of those.

He joined Benfica in a bid to revive his stuttering career, and the move has had the desired effect. The Greek international is not even two full seasons into his time with the Portuguese giants, but has already scored 50 goals for them in all competitions. His good performances in Portugal appear to be turning heads across Europe.

Calciomercato report that Inter Milan are keen to sign a striker in the summer transfer window to provide competition for Mauro Icardi, and Mitroglou is high on their wishlist. He will not come cheap, however, as Calciomercato report his release clause stands at a whopping £34.1million.