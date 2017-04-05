Marseille could blow Chelsea and Man United out of the water by meeting Porto star’s £51.3M release clause

Marseille are ready to blow Manchester United and Chelsea out the water by activating Porto sensation Andre Silva’s release clause, report Calciomercato.

Though he is only 21-years-old, Silva has already established himself as an important member of Porto’s side – and has been influential in their title bid this campaign. In 37 appearances this campaign in all competitions, he has found the back of the net on 20 occasions, emerging as one of the best strikers in his home country.

His good performances for Porto has earned him a regular place in the Portuguese national team, for whom he has scored five goals in six appearances. Silva has the potential to go to the very top, and his good form does not appear to have gone unnoticed.

According to Calciomercato, both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Silva; but both sides are set to face stern competition in the race to secure his services.

Calciomercato report that Ligue 1 giants Marseille will pay Silva’s £51.3million release clause. The French giants already displayed their immense financial power by re-signing Dimitri Payet in the January transfer window. Silva could be the next piece of the puzzle.