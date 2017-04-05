Sadio Mane injury latest bad news for Liverpool as surgery required to fix knee problem

Sadio Mane is reportedly set to go under the knife as a result of the injury picked up in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Everton.

The 24-year-old, who opened the scoring against the Toffees in Saturday’s Merseyside Derby, has a knee problem.

According to talkSPORT, after having scans it has been decided than surgery is the best option.

Consequently, the report adds that Mane will likely miss the rest of Liverpool’s season.

Mane is not the only senior star Liverpool are currently without, as midfielders Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana are also both sidelined.

Liverpool will be bitterly disappointed if Mane is indeed ruled out until next season.

The Senegal international has been a huge hit since he signed from Southampton last summer.

In 27 Premier League appearances for the Reds, Mane has scored 13 goals and assisted a further five.

Liverpool’s top-four bid is still on course, however, as Manchester United dropped another two points last night, while Klopp’s men have already played all of their fixtures against the rest of the Big Six.

