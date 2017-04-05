Tottenham join Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign £35.9M Inter Milan star in the summer transfer window

Tottenham are interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, report Calciomercato.

Kondogbia showcased his ability during his time with Sevilla, and it convinced newly-rich AS Monaco to splash the cash to secure his services. He was given the opportunity to continue his development back in his home country, and fast established himself as one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1.

His good performances for Monaco appeared to capture the attention of Inter Milan, where he began the next chapter of his career. Calciomercato believe that Inter parted with £35,9million to sign Kondogbia – but he could soon be on the move again.

Calciomercato report that Tottenham are interested in signing him, and sent scouts to watch him during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria on Monday.

However, they will likely face stern competition in the race to sign the 24-year-old. Calciomercato report that Chelsea and Liverpool will rival Tottenham for Kondogbia’s signature.