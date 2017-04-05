(Video) Dries Mertens takes super-sub to a whole new level by scoring just ten seconds after coming onto the field

Dries Mertens found the back of the net for Napoli this evening just seconds after coming onto the field.

Mertens has been in fine form for the Serie A giants so far this campaign, but his impact tonight was good even by his high standards.

Napoli trailed Juventus 2-1 and found themselves in dire need of a goal. Mertens came onto the field, and with his first touch of the ball found the back of the net. Talk about a super-sub…

