(Video) Olivier Giroud rounds off convincing Arsenal victory with stunning, curling finish into Darren Randolph’s top corner

Arsenal have found a third goal against West Ham through Olivier Giroud.

Giroud has found his opportunities limited at the Emirates in recent weeks. Alexis Sanchez has made the striker role his own and his good performances have seen Giroud virtually glued to the bench.

He was given a chance to impress this evening, replacing Danny Welbeck with 15 minutes to go, and has taken full advantage of the chance given to him by Arsene Wenger. What a finish this is from Giroud.