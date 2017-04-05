(Video) Referee Dermot Gallagher has his say on this disallowed Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal from Man Utd draw with Everton

Manchester United were held at home by Everton on Tuesday night as Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils drew at home for the fifth time in six games.

A last-minute penalty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw United come back to draw 1-1.

That equaliser came moments after Ibrahimovic had seen another goal disallowed for offside.

United fans quickly took to Twitter to blast the decision, spouting nonsense like “advantage to the attacker”.

However, as confirmed by former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports News this morning, Zlatan was indeed offside, albeit only just.

Gallagher said: “I think it’s a really tough call because if you look at this, the [offside] line goes through his head.

“You look at that angle and you say 100% he’s got it right. Then you look at another angle and it looks just slightly off.”

He added: “It’s a great phrase – ‘give the advantage to the attacker’ – then you draw a line across the pitch and the attacking player is shown to be offside. Nobody is interested then, because he’s offside.

To me, he’s either offside or onside. And the view I’ve seen shows the line going through his head, so he’s offside.