(Video) Theo Walcott latches onto the end of Mesut Ozil’s delivery to fire home and double Arsenal’s advantage

Arsenal have doubled their advantage over West Ham through Theo Walcott.

The Gunners had to work hard for their lead, but finally found the breakthrough through Mesut Ozil. Ozil fired home past Darren Randolph from the edge of the box. It was the German international’s tenth goal of the season.

Ozil has now turned provider, setting up Walcott for Arsenal’s second goal. Walcott latched onto the end of Ozil’s delivery and fired home to all-but seal all three points for his side.