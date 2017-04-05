Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he doesn’t plan to “waste time” at Man United as he discusses his future amid transfer interest

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that he has yet to decide where he will be playing next season.

The former Milan, Barcelona and PSG frontman acknowledges that, at the age of 35, his career could be over in a couple of years.

As a result, Zlatan is understandably taking his time before committing to a new contract, either at Old Trafford or elsewhere.

Zlatan’s current United deal expires in June.

He has enjoyed an impressive first season in England from a personal perspective, scoring 26 goals in all competitions, but United are underperforming as a team.

Despite winning the Capital One Cup, United’s season has been disappointing domestically, with Jose Mourinho’s men currently sat fifth in the Premier League table.

Zlatan says he came to United to win, not “waste time”.

“I’m 35,” he told The Telegraph. “A lot of things have to be settled. It’s not like I’m 20 and I have another five or 10 years. Probably I have one, two, three years so everything depends on what you want and what the club wants, what the vision of the club is because I said from day one I didn’t come here to waste time, I came here to win. If you want to win bigger then you have to create bigger.

“Listen, if I had something to say I would already have said it. We are talking. Whether we were far from each other or close to each other, there is no news. There are still talks and let’s see what will happen.

“I am open. Nothing is done yet. I came here without the Champions League. I came here with the team as it was. It was not a team that was favourite to win. I still came. I came to help. I came to do what I am able to do. To make it better. To bring the team to higher views so let’s see what happens.”

Zlatan has the offer of another 12 months at Old Trafford on the table, report The Telegraph, who claim that moves to LA Galaxy and Napoli are also possibilities.