(Photo) Bodybuilding Man United star shows off ripped physique, begging Instagram likes

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was recently accused of not working hard enough in training, but nobody can criticise Red Devils right-back Antonio Valencia of slacking off in the gym!

Todo vale la pena si te hace feliz. Está dando resultado el trabajo. A post shared by antoniovalencia2525 (@antoniovalencia2525) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

United star Valencia recently took to Instagram, wearing nothing but a towel, to show off the fruits of his graft.

Was the former Wigan Athletic man aiming to inspire others, or was he simply begging likes? Probably the latter.

Either way, respect to the bloke for being in such good shape.

Valencia has been a regular under Jose Mourinho this season, starting 25 Premier League games – only Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David de Gea have made more starts.