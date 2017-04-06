(Video) Diego Costa punishment for Vincent Kompany kick decided by Mike Dean report after Chelsea vs Man City

Diego Costa did not score a goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday night, but he still made his mark on the game. And on Vincent Kompany.

VÍDEO | Vuelve el peor Diego Costa: patada en la rodilla y con los tacos a Kompany pic.twitter.com/XsISq4Ol8A — Sport Review (@Sportreviewapp) April 6, 2017

Costa was seen kicking City captain Kompany by BT Sport’s TV cameras, but apparently the incident was also seen by referee Mike Dean.

And, according to the Daily Mail, Costa will not face retrospective punishment for the ugly incident because Dean saw it.

The Mail claim that Dean mentioned the incident in his match report, so it is therefore considered case closed.

Despite his reputation for being a dirty footballer, Costa has never been sent off in the Premier League.

However, the 28-year-old is a regular in the referee’s notebook and has been shown eight yellow cards in all club competitions this season.

