A comprehensive review of Leovegas sport

Leo Vegas is among the best online casino platforms in all of Europe. Now, they have also launched a sportsbook which will compliment their existing selection of games. Following a very long process of selection, they chose Kambi Group to be the backbone for this new platform. It can now be found on the homepage of the website beside the live casino tab.

Software

After striking a deal with Kambi Group in January 2016, the casino has been working hard to tailor the services of this software provider so that it matches their own style. As Kambi is now the core for this new platform, the software will feel quite familiar to people who have experienced it on other websites like Unibet, 888sport, 32Red Sport, etc. As you would expect, Leg Vegas Sport does have a unique twist. This means you will get to enjoy their mobile style design. Essentially, this means the main page for sports betting has been divided into a couple of sections, the odds section and the toolbar.

User Experience

Their software is very simple for navigation, and the entire idea is seen throughout the site. The most impressive part here from the point of view of the user is that you will be able to easily navigate from one sport to the next. Unlike the many other sportsbooks out there, Leo Vegas doesn’t list out the sports on the side of the main page and then list out a number of sub-menus below it.

Instead, the site has been set up in such a way that you will choose the sport which is on top of the page and then get to choose from three options, outrights, live & upcoming. Overall, this is a setup which makes everything a lot easier to locate and speeds up the entire process of betting.

On top of the page, you will be able to choose the sport which you like the most by clicking on the most relevant link. This will then take you to the odds page for that sport. Keeping all of this confined on just one page is exactly what the mobile generation appreciates and also makes it a lot easier to find just what you’re looking for.

In order to further simplify this search, the casino uses a two-touch system for betting. After you find the best possible odds, all it takes is a simple click, and you will be able to see the betting slip popup from the lower part of your screen. This is the point at which you will need to enter the stack and then simply click on the button to place a bet in order to lock the bet in.

Once the bet has been placed, the pop up is going to disappear, and you will be able to carry on right from where you were. Alternatively, if you would like to add a few more wagers, you can click on the hide button and then go to the more odds boxes before you come to the betting slip again and insert new stakes. Naturally, since the online site has such a mobile friendly vibe to it, there’s no surprise that you will also be able to enjoy all these games on your Android or iOS devices.

Odds and Prices

As far as this is concerned, this casino works as hard as it possibly can in order to match other large operators. Their default setting when it comes to odds is a fraction although you will be able to click on the settings button and change the view to decimal or American. Additionally, since this casino is updating its odds on a regular basis, you will also be able to set automatic responses for all increases or decreases in price.

Betting Options

Even though this is quite a new addition to the world of online sports betting, the casino has thousands of options for daily betting due to Kambi. From the pre-event bets to wagers in-play, you will be able to place combinations, singles or system bets in 36 different sports including horse racing, tennis, football, golf, rugby, boxing, chess, etc.

Promotions

When you sign up with this casino, you will be given access to all the facets of their gaming platform and even a welcome bonus which can be as high as £100 along with 200 free spins on slots. Apart from that, you can even claim as much as £500 with your second deposit, £500 with your third, and £400 with your fourth. All of the people who bet on their mobile get £30 additional which means you can claim as much as £1530 when you join this casino.

Naturally, just like all bonuses, there are a few terms and conditions for you to look out for, the most important ones are the bonuses are all 100% matches of your deposits, and in order to be able to withdraw the cash, you will have to wager it at least 35 times.

Security & Banking

This casino is fully licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority and UK Gambling Commission. All of their transactions have been backed by secure SSL encryption and are processed by various recognized methods of banking including MasterCard, VISA, Neteller, Paysafecard, and Skrill.

All requests for a withdrawal will be processed within 3 days, and the minimum amount you can deposit is £10.

Verdict

This may just be a new entrant in terms of sports betting but it has a veteran in Kambi backing it. This is a combination of experience and youth which makes it a very formidable force.