AC Milan transfer news: 18-year-old target given €20m price-tag, exit set for €12m man as Brazilian ace on radar

The transfer speculation continues to fly around AC Milan ahead of the takeover of the club, with one exciting talent in Argentina linked with the club.

Although the Rossoneri expect the takeover to be completed on April 14, it remains to be seen whether or not it goes as planned as they have twice seen the closing delayed already.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped the media from going into overdrive regarding transfer rumours, with Independiente playmaker Ezequiel Barco being linked with the Italian giants.

Having earned rave reviews in his homeland and with Gabriel Milito overseeing his development, Hector Maldonado, general secretary for the Argentine outfit spoke to Calciomercato about the youngster and revealed how much he’s worth.

“Yes, we heard about the possible interest of AC Milan but nobody contacted us. If Milan wants Barco, it is better to talk between the clubs or through intermediaries. However, I don’t think it’s easy that the boy leaves us. We say he’s worth closer to €20m.”

While we wait to hear further updates on that situation, Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona have decided to exercise the €12m buy-back clause in Gerard Deulofeu’s contract with Everton.

The Spaniard is currently impressing during his loan spell with Milan, but the deal ends at the end of the season and he will return to Goodison Park.

However, any hopes that Milan had of re-signing him could be dashed, or at the very least it will see his value sky-rocket and they will be forced to pay more with Barca looking to make a profit on the 23-year-old if their new coach doesn’t have a desire to keep him.

Meanwhile, another player who could be arriving at the San Siro this summer is Wolfsburg midfielder Luiz Gustavo, as per Calciomercato.

It appears as though the stalwart is amongst the top targets wanted by Milan, and despite the fact that he turns 30 in July, Milan are prepared to pay him less and offer him a longer contract compared to the €5m-a-year deal he has now until 2018.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan news and transfer talk.