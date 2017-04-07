Chelsea target will quit Spanish giants if rival doesn’t leave this summer

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly ready to walk out on the club if Karim Benzema remains beyond this summer.

The Spaniard was re-signed by Madrid last summer after a stint at Juventus, and returned on the basis that he would have a more prominent role at the Bernabeu this season.

Although he’s managed 16 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, it doesn’t seem as though it’s the role that he was hoping for as he is still in direct competition with Benzema.

In turn, it’s led to this report from Diario Gol suggesting that he will be ready to leave at the end of the season if the situation doesn’t change, and as noted by The Daily Star, that will alert Antonio Conte who is a keen admirer of the 24-year-old.

The Italian tactician missed out on the opportunity to work with him as after agreeing to take him to Turin in 2014, he left to take the Italy job that same summer.

However, it appears as though he could be given a second chance to do so with the report adding that Morata is keen on moving to London and with Chelsea on course to win the Premier League title and return to the Champions League, they may well stand out as the best possible option.

It will be a source of real frustration and disappointment for Morata though if he does have to leave ahead of next season, as he would have been desperate to make his mark at Madrid.

Even though Benzema hasn’t been in top form this season, he remains in favour with Zinedine Zidane and with Madrid’s system of playing one up top with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale on either side, it doesn’t look as though it will work having them both in the squad.