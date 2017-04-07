Man Utd and Arsenal scout £100m+ worth of talent ahead of major summer moves

Man Utd and Arsenal both sent scouts to cast their eyes over a trio of Benfica stars as they look to splash out this summer to strengthen their squads.

Whether it’s a desperate push to now finish in the top four or looking further ahead to building a squad capable of competing for the Premier League title, both clubs will be keen to bring in new faces this summer.

According to The Sun, that process is well underway with scouts travelling to watch Benfica’s 3-3 draw with Estoril in the Portuguese Cup, with Victor Lindelof, Nelson Semedo and Ederson all the subject of their interest.

From United’s perspective, it revolves around Lindelof and Semedo, with the report adding that the latter will fetch a fee of around £35m.

As per The Sun back in January, Lindelof was closing in on a £38m move to Old Trafford, and so it seems as though Jose Mourinho is still keen on the towering Swede to come in next to Eric Bailly and form a formidable long-term defensive partnership.

Meanwhile, it’s Ederson who has caught the attention of Arsenal who are seemingly looking for a long-term replacement for Petr Cech, although they could be facing a transfer battle with Manchester City.

The Daily Star note that he may well have a £33m release clause in his contract and so it remains to be firstly if City will meet those demands and also if Arsenal are prepared to go toe-to-toe with them given the money involved.

From Benfica’s perspective, it’s a setback in that it looks as though their talented squad could be torn apart this summer if the Premier League giants swoop and meet their demands.

Nevertheless, from Arsenal’s side of things in particular, there are still question marks over what they will do this summer with Arsene Wenger’s future yet to be resolved with an official decision communicated over his future.