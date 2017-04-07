QPR v Brighton Live Stream – Watch Friday Night Championship Clash from Loftus Road

There’s plenty to play for tonight as Brighton will look to regain top spot in the Championhips as the Seagulls face QPR at Loftus Road (KO 19:45)

Its a vital Friday night clash from the Championship and it looks a cracker to kick start the weekend football fixtures.

Brighton are currently in prime position in second place in the Championship, only one point behind current league leaders Newcastle, and three points tonight would see the Seagulls soar to top of the table.

Chris Hughton’s side already look more or less guaranteed an automatic promotion place, with a healthy nine point lead over third placed Huddersfield Town but they will take nothing for granted as they visit a resurgent QPR side.

Its unlikely that Brighton will pick up 18 points between now and the end of the season, and its a game in which they could easily drop points with QPR finding their feet.

The R’s have had a rather lack luster season, currently sitting in 16th in the Championship, but there are signs of green shoots of recovery for Ian Holloway’s side.

Furthermore, Rangers form has largely improved in the grand scheme of things of late, as despite losing in their previous two fixtures, they had only lost two in their previous 8 games before this and their recent home form in particular is impressive.

The side has smashed eleven goals in their last four, including a demolition job over Rotherham 5-1 in their previous match at Loftus Road, however they still only lie 4 points above Wolves, who sit in the third relegation spot so there’s everything to play for for both sides.

Brighton will still ultimately be considered favourites, as their form, performances and quality over the majority of the season has been significantly better than that of QPR – proven by their current high flying league position, where they are likely to be promoted to the Premier League next season.

However, complacency could prove fatal to the Southern side should they underestimate the threat that the London club pose.

One thing on the Seagulls side is their quality in numbers, with the likes of Glenn Murray, Tomer Hemed, Anthony Knockaert and Sam Baldock all having over 10 goals in the league this season – Chris Hughton should welcome back Lewis Dunk after the defender came off in the first half against Birmingham last time out.

Rangers will do well to keep Brighton out with such fire power in their ranks, and it should prove to be a enjoyable match between two sides in good form.

QPR are sure to put up a decent fight of it at home but the 11/10 on the Brighton away win simply looks too big to ignore, and thats our selection for tonight.

