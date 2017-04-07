Shock Man Utd target rejects Old Trafford move, 200% committed to PL rivals

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has given a stern response to speculation linking him with a shock move to Man Utd at the end of the season.

Having only joined the Foxes in January from Genk, it hasn’t taken long for the 20-year-old to make an impression, albeit after a slow start to life in the Premier League.

His recent performances, and particularly a pair of sensational goals, have certainly made other clubs stand up and take notice, and as noted by ESPN FC, there were reports earlier this week that United and Arsenal would be keen on prising him away from Leicester.

Further, a Nigerian report had cited an individual claiming to be Ndidi’s agent as saying that his client would be open to a move to Old Trafford if they received a call from Jose Mourinho.

However, he has wasted little time in addressing those rumours himself, taking to Twitter as seen below to clarify the situation and reiterate that he has no intention of leaving the King Power Stadium.

Please be informed this information is not true, I'm 200% with Leicester and i dont know this person called Hakeem bello pic.twitter.com/tafqTJ174b — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) April 6, 2017

Leicester fans will be delighted with his comments to ease any fears that they were set to lose another key player to a top Premier League side after his predecessor N’Golo Kante joined Chelsea last summer.

While the reason for United and Arsenal having an interest is obvious in that they need to fill that role in both their line-ups, it doesn’t look as though Ndidi has any intention of leaving Leicester in the more immediate future.