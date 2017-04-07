Tottenham put £50m price-tag on Man City target, Luke Shaw left in limbo

Tottenham could ruin a potential transfer merry-go-round this summer as it’s claimed that they’ve valued Danny Rose at £50m amid interest from Man City.

According to The Mirror, Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Rose and had hoped to solve his long-term problems at left back by signing him this summer.

However, he could now be forced to concede defeat amid talk of a £50m price-tag, while that in turn will have a negative effect on Luke Shaw’s hopes of escaping Old Trafford.

After constantly being slammed in the media by Jose Mourinho, the 21-year-old seemingly doesn’t have a future at the club, albeit he was handed a lifeline in midweek with a substitute appearance against Everton.

Nevertheless, there are still doubts over whether or not he’ll be a part of Mourinho’s plans moving forward, and that has led to talk of a possible reunion with Mauricio Pochettino who was part of the set-up at Southampton before they both moved on from the Saints.

Tottenham will move for the England international if they lose Rose, but if that £50m valuation stands, it’s difficult to see Guardiola splashing out that much on a left-back when he has other concerns to address within the City squad this summer too.

In turn, it looks as though for now Shaw could be forced to continue to fight for his future in Manchester, and after making the £27m move to United in 2014, it will be bitterly disappointing for both him and the club if he doesn’t turn things around and make his time with the Red Devils a success.