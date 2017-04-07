Tottenham receive huge transfer boost as future of key ace looks safe for now

Tottenham are reportedly ‘virtually certain’ that they will be able to keep star midfield ace Dele Alli at the club this summer.

The 20-year-old has been crucial to Mauricio Pochettino this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

With the likes of Harry Kane out injured, he has been asked to step up in recent weeks and he continues to deliver as well as proving that he’s very much the real deal and has a pivotal role to play for Tottenham moving forward.

However, as noted by The Daily Mail, there were still fears over his future at Spurs given Real Madrid and Manchester City were said to be keen on signing him this summer, with both clubs said to have shown ‘concrete interest’ in prising him away from north London.

That comes despite the fact that he signed a new long-term contract earlier this season, and while he would command a significant price-tag, both clubs involved arguably have the resources to match any demands.

Nevertheless, according to the report, it would seem as though both Madrid and City are switching their attention elsewhere and focusing on other targets.

In turn, that has given Tottenham the belief that they will go without a transfer saga involving one of their top players this summer and that Alli will continue to play a fundamental role in their pursuit of success again next season.

That will be music to the ears of everyone connected with the club, with the Mail adding in their report that plans for the transfer market are already underway at White Hart Lane in terms of how Pochettino can further strengthen his squad.

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is mentioned as being a top target, and so it looks as though Spurs are confident of adding to what they already have rather than being forced to replace players they are likely to lose.