Tottenham team news: Major fitness boost as key ace closes in on shock early return, Pochettino has huge concern

Tottenham striker Harry Kane returned to full training this week as he continues to step up his recovery from an ankle injury he suffered in March.

After suffering the setback on March 12 in the FA Cup clash with Millwall, the England international wasn’t expected back until the back end of this month.

However, as noted by Sky Sports, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that the 23-year-old is well ahead of schedule and having been put through his paces in full training this week, he could be closing in on a return sooner rather than later.

The Spurs boss was non-committal over whether or not that comeback could occur this weekend when Tottenham face Watford at lunchtime on Saturday, but it appears as though it’s only a matter of getting back up to full speed that stands between Kane and getting back on the pitch.

Although there is still a seven-point gap between Tottenham and Chelsea, the chasers will hope to continue to keep the pressure on the Premier League leaders and take advantage of any slip-up that they suffer from. Having Kane back will certainly give them the firepower to continue to march on.

However, while that is certainly positive news, there was also some concerning updates too as Pochettino could have a major headache on his hands this weekend.

Hugo Lloris missed the dramatic win over Swansea City due to illness, and it’s added in the same report that Michel Vorm sustained a knee injury too and will need to be assessed.

In turn, Pau Lopez could be needed to step in, but it remains to be seen if one or even both of the top choice shot-stoppers is able to recover in time and save Pochettino an anxious afternoon.