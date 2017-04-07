What sparked Chelsea vs Man City tunnel row revealed as tempers flared

Chelsea fitness coach Paolo Bertelli allegedly told Man City masseur “we f**** you up the a***” in the ill-tempered tunnel row on Wednesday night.

Having secured a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge, the Blues edge closer to winning the Premier League title, but that wasn’t enough to ensure that the mood was positive.

It’s claimed by The Sun that Bertelli made the remark in his native tongue as tensions boiled over after the game, with Sertori understanding everything he had to say as he’s half Italian.

City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly saw the row unfold, while things became a little more heated as City backroom staff weren’t happy with how animated their Chelsea counterparts were in celebrating the win.

While it’s not claimed that the row turned physical at any stage, stewards were to said to be forced to step in to stop the situation escalating any further, with both coaches well on their way back to the dressing room and not involved in the altercation.

It’s not the first time that Conte has been involved in a touchline row as he has angrily clashed with Jose Mourinho twice this season, but it doesn’t appear as though he or his backroom staff will be changing their ways any time soon.