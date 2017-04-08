AC Milan transfer news: Enigmatic forward on radar, €10m Serie A defender eyed as €18m exit still possible

AC Milan continue to be linked with players around Europe ahead of the completion of their takeover next week, with Hatem Ben Arfa reportedly a target.

The 30-year-old is currently at Paris Saint-Germain where he has managed just four goals and seven assists in 32 appearances for the French giants this season.

Having played for six different clubs in his career, he has regularly been on the move with his stint at Nice last season proving to be particularly successful.

While he hasn’t been as influential this season, it hasn’t put Milan off as Calciomercato report that they are set to face competition for the Frenchman from Fenerbahce this summer.

Elsewhere, MilanLive note that Genoa defender Armando Izzo is of interest to the Rossoneri, although his on-going involvement in a match-fixing scandal trial could scupper any hope of a big move for the player.

It’s claimed that Genoa will try to renew his contract as both Milan and Sevilla could launch bids of up to €10m for the in-form ace. However, time will tell if he can clear his name and look ahead to a bright future rather than a ban.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato report on M’Baye Niang’s future and suggest that the positive signs from Watford suggest that a permanent move could still be possible this summer.

Niang has two goals and two assists for the Hornets as he has shown flashes of his quality, but the permanent move would only become compulsory if he scores 10 goals.

With only eight Premier League games to go for Watford, he’s running out of time to reach that point, but it’s suggested that such has been his impact and popularity, he could still seal an €18m switch to Vicarage Road.

Although Vincenzo Montella is short in that department right now, Niang was a frustrating figure at the San Siro and it’s questionable as to whether a return to Italy would be the best move for his career.

