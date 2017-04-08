Antonio Conte handed transfer boost in pursuit of £58m Chelsea target

Chelsea target and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent has hinted that a summer move to Stamford Bridge is a possibility.

As noted by The Sun, the Blues saw an offer of £58m rejected by the Serie A giants last year as Antonio Conte continued his search for defensive reinforcements.

While he eventually opted for David Luiz ahead of the transfer deadline, his search to strengthen his backline is seemingly not over as he looks to add quality and depth with a return to Europe ahead next season.

The Italian tactician isn’t short of options given the current competition for places, coupled with the fact that John Terry may yet stay on for another year while Andreas Christensen is expected back from his loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

However, Koulibaly’s agent has suggested that Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis holds the cards and it will be decided whether or not offers for his client are evaluated at the end of the season.

“We will see what happens. A lot of the improvements that Koulibaly has made in his game has been down to the coaching of Maurizio Sarri.

“Whatever happens in the future will depend on the president and whether or not he decides to evaluate any offers that may come in.”

The commanding 25-year-old has been a crucial part of the Napoli team again this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions and further establishing himself as a rock at the back.

Having now evolved into one of the top defenders in Serie A, there could come a tricky point where the Senegal international must decide whether or not to stay at Napoli and continue to build with them or move elsewhere to fulfil his ambitions.