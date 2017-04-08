Jose Mourinho wishes he had one ex-Man Utd star in particular at his disposal

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has conceded that Javier Hernandez would be perfect in his current side to solve their goalscoring woes.

Scoring goals has been a real problem for the Red Devils this season, having managed just 43 in 29 games, which is significantly less than the other top seven teams.

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s recent absence has made the issue all the more glaring, Mourinho has conceded that he is ultimately missing the killer goal poacher who can be clinical and take the chances that his side creates.

Looking back at one player in particular who played for United, Hernandez was picked out by the Portuguese tactician as the striker who would thrive in the current team.

“We have some players that are not really players in love with the goal,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports. “They are good players, they are creative players, they can create, but naturally they are not the kind of guy that is a killer.

“I give you a simple example. In the way we play at Old Trafford, in the way we dominate opponents in the way we play in their box, I think Chicharito would have 20 goals easy. Even coming from the bench for the last 10 or 20 minutes, he will have 20 goals.”

Mourinho went on to insist that the club believes in Marcus Rashford, but he may well look to bring in another striker in the summer regardless of whether or not Ibrahimovic stays as he is entering the final few months of his initial agreement with United.

Having scored 27 goals this season, the big Swede is clearly a pivotal figure for the Premier League giants, but they still seemingly need that Hernandez-like player to ensure that they aren’t left to rue missed chances and disappointing results like the recent back-to-back draws at home to West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

Hernandez left Old Trafford to join Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 after scoring 59 goals in 157 games for United, while he’s managed 38 in 72 for the Bundesliga outfit.