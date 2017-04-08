Chelsea and Man United face stern competition in the race for PSG star as Serie A giants prepare stunning £68.5M offer

Juventus are plotting a mega-money move for Chelsea and Manchester United target Marco Verratti, report Calciomercato.

Verratti is a household name for anyone with the remotest interest in football, he is widely considered one of the best central-midfielders in world football.

Since leaving his home country and joining Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG, he has been given the opportunity to showcase his talent, both domestically and in the Champions League, for one of the biggest sides in Europe – and his stellar performances in a PSG shirt appear to be turning heads all around the continent.

Calciomercato report that Premier League giants Chelsea and Man United are both interested in adding Verratti to their squads. Both clubs are always in the market for the best available talent, and Verratti absolutely meets that criteria.

However, they are not alone in the race to sign him. Calciomercato report that Juventus are preparing a £68.5million offer for Verratti. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to convince PSG to sell one of their prize assets.