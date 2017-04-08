Liverpool confirmed line-up vs Stoke: Mane-less Reds add Coutinho to star-studded bench

Liverpool will hope to get back to winning ways at Stoke City on Saturday after their disappointment in midweek, but they must do so without key players.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a draw at home by Bournemouth on Wednesday night in what could be a costly result with regards to their ambitions of finishing in the top four in the Premier League.

However, the biggest blow that they could have received this week was the news that Sadio Mane will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The Senegal international picked up the problem during the Merseyside derby last weekend, and Klopp has confirmed that he will be absent for the remainder of the campaign as Liverpool look to put an end to their troubles against teams in the bottom half of the table.

It’s a problem that has blighted them all season, and if they are to make the top four, and therefore qualify for the Champions League, they will need to put that right immediately to avoid giving their rivals further hope of surpassing them.

Philippe Coutinho is only fit enough for the bench against Stoke due to illness, as it looks as though Klopp has put his faith in young duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn to help his side collect all three points this weekend.

The likes of Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino are on a star-studded bench, but it remains to be seen if Klopp needs to call on them.