Man Utd and Liverpool go head-to-head in €35m battle for La Liga superstar

According to Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague, Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez is wanted by both Man Utd and Liverpool this summer.

The 25-year-old has experienced a really frustrating spell in his career since moving to Madrid in 2014, as he has struggled to regularly secure a place in the starting line-up.

Having been limited to just 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season, it’s been widely suggested that Zinedine Zidane would be open to allowing him to leave with others ahead of him in the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

That theory has been backed by Balague, who was asked in a Sky Sports Q&A session as to whether the Colombian international would be staying or going this summer, and it seems United have the edge.

“Real Madrid want to sell him and about €35m would do it.

“All the options remain on the table – Manchester United and Liverpool want him – but I just think United have the edge if it comes down to those two clubs. Jorge Mendes is his agent.

“But Italy is an option too. The only guaranteed thing at this stage is Real Madrid want him to go and he is considering his options.”

Rodriguez has scored six goals and provided 13 assists in those 25 outings this season, and so that’s a clear indication of his quality and what he could bring to the right team, if given a more prominent role.

Whether that is with United or Liverpool, or even another interested party, it seems as though he has to leave the Spanish capital in order to really showcase his ability and become a pivotal figure for a side again having shown his quality for Porto, Monaco and Colombia previously.