Real Madrid president Florentino Perez meets with the agent of Chelsea target to discuss plans for the summer transfer window

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has met with the agent of Chelsea target Bernardo Silva to discuss their plans for the summer, report Calciomercato.

It remains to be seen whether Silva was the topic of the conversation, but Calciomercato believe that the Portuguese international is a summer target for Chelsea, and they will undoubtedly be wary that Perez is in close discussions with his agent.

Antonio Conte’s side are almost certainly going to be playing Champions League football next season. Silva has proven himself able to perform in the competition for AS Monaco this season, and thus would undoubtedly be a shrewd signing.

Silva is enjoying a stellar campaign for Monaco, who currently sit top of Ligue 1, four points clear of second place Nice. He has been a cornerstone in the side and instrumental in Les Monegasques’ success this season, bagging six goals and providing seven assists. According to Calciomercato, his electric form in a Monaco shirt is attracting plenty of attention.