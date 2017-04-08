Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid Live Stream – Watch Madrid Derby Online from La Liga

Its a busy day of football in La Liga this afternoon, as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid go head to head at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the match available to watch online from Spain (KO 15:15).

The La Liga title race is really hotting up and this clash is definitely not to be missed so take advantage with Bet365, who announce they once again have a live feed of the game.

How to watch the Match:

There’s all to play for in La Liga as current league leaders Real Madrid take on their closest rivals, Atletico Madrid in what should be another fiesty derby.

Even fans of English football can’t leave this game unnoticed. The Madrid derby is one of the best in world football, as two of the greatest sides face up against each other in La Liga in the race for the top spot of Spanish football.

Athletico have once again taken up their familiar position in 3rd behind the two Spanish giants, Real and Barcelona, and it is unlikely that they will be able to challenge for any position higher than this, with Barcelona sitting 8 points ahead of them, and their city rivals Real Madrid 10 points ahead of them.

However, with it being a derby, the game is still likely to be highly fought, and although Real have to be considered favourites with their personnel, the home advantage, and with arguably more to play for as the race for the title between the top 2 has been reduced to just 2 points of late.

However, as is often the case, and is often said, all these things; form, quality, etc., all go out the window when it comes to local derbies.

In this sense, Athletico will have every chance of causing an upset against Zidane’s men. Fernando Torres is set to start up front against Los Blancos while much will again depend on star man Antoine Griezmann, who is once again in scintillatiing form for Diego Simeone’s side.

Real Madrid have after all only beat Athletico twice in the previous eight games between the two sides, excluding their penalty victory in the Champions League final and those expecting Atletico to take all three points can pick up a price of around 3/1.

In this sense, history dictates that Real will have more than a tough time taking the three points against their stubborn opponents and no doubt Simeone will have a plan up his sleeve.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale as their front three, the home side are certainly the favourites to take the three points in this one and can be backed at around 8/11.

It would certainly take a shrewd punter to back against them.

Either way, it should shape up to be a real good watch, as it always is, even if this time it’s not taking place as the Champions League final.

18+ Users must have a funded account to access streams. Country Restrictions Apply.