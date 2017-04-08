Sheffield Wed v Newcastle Live Stream – Watch Championship Clash from Hillsborough this Evening

Newcastle Utd have the chance to reclaim top spot in the Championship this evening as they face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough (KO 17:30).

How to watch the Match:

It would arguably be an understatement to say that both teams have something at stake going into this match with Newcastle and Sheffield Wednesday battling for automatic promotion and a playoff spot.

Competing for different things at this late stage in the league, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle will more than have something to play for in this one with just six games remaining of the 2016/17 Championship season.

Rafa Benitez and his Newcastle side will be looking to take back top spot in the Championship, following Brighton’s 2-1 win over QPR on Friday night.

With the game taking place at Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that their vociferous home support can make the advantage in what looks like a very difficult encounter against the Championship’s away specialists.

The fans and players alike know what is at stake in the game, as the intense fight between Wednesday and Fulham for the 6th spot playoff place has really heated up and gone back and forth in recent weeks.

Carvahal’s men were only restored to 6th in their most recent win over Rotherham, whilst Fulham lost to Derby on their travels.

Having momentarily slipped out of the playoff positions, it could have been the wake up call that they needed that the playoffs are hardly a sure thing for the side who lost in the finals of the 4-side contest last year.

It will hardly be an easy task maintaining their current position, particularly due to the fact that the Magpies have their own scraps going on, slightly further up the table as they go toe to toe with Chris Hughton’s Brighton side for the Champions mantle.

Brighton and Newcastle have closely fought for the top spot in the league for a significant amount of this season, as there is still nothing to separate the two sides going into the final few games of the season.

The Toon have to be considered slight favourites to take the 3 points going into this one, especially with Sheffield Wednesday only having won 1 game in their previous and Newcastle boasting the division’s best away record.

There are plenty who will see the 6/4 on the Newcastle win as one of the bets of the day and that price is sure to attract plenty of support.

The Sheffield Wednesday home win can be backed at around 2/1, but with Newcastle looking a class apart on current form, it would take a shrewd or even foolish punter to back against the men from the North East.

