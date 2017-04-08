Spanish football expert has bad news for Liverpool fan amid talk of Barcelona swoop

Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague has insisted that there is zero chance that Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen leaves for Liverpool this summer.

Jurgen Klopp could be looking for another shot-stopper ahead of next season after his decision to sign Loris Karius last summer hasn’t gone to plan.

After making some high-profile and costly errors, Simon Mignolet has won back the starting jersey, although the Belgian international also still has his own question marks hanging over his head.

In turn, a new goalkeeper is seemingly on the transfer shortlist this summer, but Balague sounds very confident that it won’t be Stegen who makes the move from the Nou Camp to Anfield.

“Absolutely none! Zero! He’s making fewer mistakes and he’s absolutely crucial to Barcelona,” he told Sky Sports in a Q&A session.

“It’s fascinating to see the importance of goalkeepers in modern football. They start the move, they decide whether it will be short or long and they dictate the type of football played. Ter Stegen is perfect for that at Barca.”

Having had his own troubles in Spain, it appears as though the German shot-stopper has turned the corner and is playing a fundamental role for the Catalan giants.

In turn, Liverpool will have to look elsewhere for possible solutions, and it remains to be seen who they can prise away as Klopp should surely prioritise an established and experienced individual who can come in and make an immediate impact in making Liverpool a tougher unit to break down.

Liverpool have conceded 39 goals in 31 games, and albeit they’ve played an additional game to most of their rivals, they still have the worst defensive record of the top seven teams in the Premier League table.