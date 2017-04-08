Tottenham confirmed line-up vs Watford: Pochettino makes three changes, Kane on bench

Tottenham host Watford in the early kick-off on Saturday as they look to keep the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

After their stunning comeback against Swansea City in midweek, Mauricio Pochettino will hope that they can continue to build momentum to keep the title race alive.

Despite their troubles with injuries, they continue to march on as others step up, although their opponents are also without a number of key individuals.

A win for Spurs would temporarily move them to within four points of Chelsea, and the home faithful will be delighted to see their starting XI, and a specific face on the bench, at White Hart Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Hugo Lloris returns between the posts to replace Michel Vorm, while Kieran Trippier and Vincent Janssen come in for Kyle Walker and Moussa Sissoko.

Perhaps the biggest boost for Tottenham will be the sight of Harry Kane on the bench as he has recovered from an ankle injury well ahead of schedule after it was suggested that he wouldn’t be back until the end of April.

It remains to be seen whether or not he features against the Hornets, but Janssen will hope to take his chance to impress and keep Tottenham on track.