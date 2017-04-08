Tottenham make contingency plan as they prepare to lose most influential figure in 14 months time

Tottenham are reportedly ‘resigned to losing Mauricio Pochettino’, with his potential exit to either Barcelona or Argentina coming next summer.

Despite recently insisting that he could never take the Barca job given his history with Espanyol, simultaneously delighting Spurs fans by noting that it would be the same regarding Arsenal, it appears as though The Express know something we don’t.

The 45-year-old has had a highly impressive impact at White Hart Lane since his arrival in 2014, establishing Tottenham as a top four team as they are now on the cusp of really pushing on to become Premier League title contenders.

However, it’s claimed in the report that Barcelona are keen to appoint him, while the Argentina FA would also love for him to succeed Edgardo Bauza. In turn, it’s touted that he could leave north London next summer, even though Barca will have to find a successor to Luis Enrique this summer.

Further, it’s even added that a contingency plan is in place, with Roma boss Luciano Spalletti expected to step in to replace Pochettino, with Spurs ready to offer him a contract worth £3.9m a year.

Given what Pochettino has himself said to the media on several occasions, coupled with the new stadium and the squad at his disposal, there is a really bright future for both him and Tottenham ahead and it would raise many eyebrows if he opted to walk away from that.

While the appeal of managing the Argentine national team should arguably be the bigger concern given he has effectively ruled out taking the Barcelona job already, it still seems like a long shot that we’ll see Pochettino anywhere else other than on the touchline for Tottenham in the years to come.