(Twitter) Liverpool line-up sends supporters into meltdown as Klopp makes changes

It’s fair to say that judging from the reaction from Liverpool supporters to their team that faces Stoke City on Saturday, they’re not impressed.

Sadio Mane is out for the rest of the season and Philippe Coutinho is on the bench after struggling with illness in midweek.

Add Roberto Firmino, Lucas Leiva and Daniel Sturridge sitting next to him on the sidelines, it means that the squad is looking thin as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn are given the chance to impress.

Naturally, every Liverpool supporter will be hoping that the young duo can deliver the goods and help secure all three points. However, many can’t quite get their heads round the starting XI and what Klopp is thinking.

While there looks to be a change in formation along with the personnel changes, there will surely be some anxious faces in the away end at the Britannia Stadium as Liverpool look to avoid suffering another damaging result in their bid to make the top four in the Premier League.

