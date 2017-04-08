(Video) Dele Alli and Eric Dier bag stunning Tottenham double as Watford wilt

Tottenham look well on course to temporarily close the gap on Chelsea to four points after Dele Alli and Eric Dier struck against Watford on Saturday.

Alli stepped up first to put away this sensational finish to give ex-Spurs goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes no chance as he took his tally to 16 Premier League goals in an unforgettable season for him personally.

The England international has stepped up in Harry Kane’s absence as well, and with goals like this, he’s making himself a bigger hero with the Tottenham fans and a bigger target for rivals clubs around Europe.

We’ve got Alli, Dele Alli, I just don’t think you understand…??pic.twitter.com/fdM0hBa5dG — Tottenham Türkiye (@TR_Tottenham) April 8, 2017

However, Tottenham weren’t done there as Dier produced a wonderfully composed drilled finish to double his side’s lead and ensure that they took a commanding lead with Heung-Min Son adding a third shortly before half-time.

It’s looking very rosy for Spurs this season as they continue to look to hold onto that second place while pushing Chelsea for as long as possible in the hope that Antonio Conte’s men slip-up again and give them a chance to really put the pressure on and keep the title race alive.