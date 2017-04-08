(Video) Eden Hazard equals his best ever Premier League goal haul with emphatic solo goal to double Chelsea’s lead

Chelsea have doubled their lead against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium through Eden Hazard.

Hazard recorded his best ever Premier League goal haul in the 2014/15, title-winning campaign. That season he found the back of the net on 14 occasions – he has matched that tally with seven games to spare.

The Belgian raced onto the end of an over-the-top ball from N’Golo Kante, sent Artur Boruc to buy a pint of milk with a dummy and found the back of the net to double Chelsea’s lead. It’s 2-0 in Bournemouth!